BlackLine, Inc. to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

BlackLine will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 6, followed by a conference call.

BlackLine, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, after the market closes on May 6, 2025, and will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available on BlackLine's investor relations website. Participants are encouraged to register and join the call fifteen minutes early. BlackLine, which trades on Nasdaq as BL, offers a platform that drives digital finance transformation for organizations through streamlined financial operations and real-time insights, serving over 4,400 customers across various industries. For more information, visit blackline.com.

Potential Positives

BlackLine is scheduled to release its financial results for Q1 2025, demonstrating transparency and regular communication with investors.

The company's comprehensive platform for financial operations indicates a strong commitment to innovation and digital transformation in finance, appealing to prospective clients.

BlackLine has a proven track record with over 4,400 customers across multiple industries, highlighting its market presence and potential for continued growth.

Potential Negatives

None

$BL Insider Trading Activity

$BL insiders have traded $BL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAROLE MORGAN-PRAGER (CHIEF LEGAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,181 shares for an estimated $3,035,761 .

. MARK WOODHAMS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,496 shares for an estimated $2,021,292 .

. MIKA YAMAMOTO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,220 shares for an estimated $199,901.

$BL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $BL stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

$BL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Quintero from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a target price of $57.0 on 11/08/2024

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BlackLine, Inc.



(Nasdaq: BL) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 after market close on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 followed by a conference call hosted by management at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast and replay will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at



https://investors.blackline.com/



. To access the conference call by phone, please register



here



, and dial-in details will be provided. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.







About BlackLine









BlackLine



(Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations.





BlackLine’s comprehensive platform addresses mission-critical processes, including record-to-report and invoice-to-cash, enabling unified and accurate data, streamlined and optimized processes, and real-time insight through visibility, automation, and AI. BlackLine’s proven, collaborative approach ensures continuous transformation, delivering immediate impact and sustained value. With a proven track record of innovation, industry-leading R&D investment, and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.





For more information, please visit



blackline.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Matt Humphries, CFA







matt.humphries@blackline.com





