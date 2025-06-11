BlackLine Expands BeyondTheBlack Event Series to London and Paris in June 2025

BlackLine's BeyondTheBlack event expands to London and Paris, showcasing financial innovation and automation for industry leaders.

BlackLine is expanding its finance transformation event, BeyondTheBlack, by hosting two key gatherings in Europe this June. The event will take place in London on June 17 and will debut in Paris on June 19. Both events aim to gather finance and accounting leaders to discuss how innovative companies use BlackLine's AI-powered automation for enhanced financial operations. The London event will feature keynotes, live demonstrations, and customer stories from notable companies such as AstraZeneca and The LEGO Group, while the Paris event, conducted in French, will include presentations from clients like Hilti and Renault. Attendees can expect insights into BlackLine's latest innovations, customer success stories, and networking opportunities within the finance community.

Full Release



BeyondTheBlack



BeyondTheBlack



June 17



June 17



Paris on June 19



Paris on June 19



, marking the first time the event has been held in France.





Event Details:







BEYONDTHEBLACK LONDON









Date: June 17, 2025









Date: June 17, 2025









Details & Registration:









beyondtheblack.com/london







beyondtheblack.com/london









AstraZeneca







Hitachi



Kier Group



Hitachi



Hitachi



Kier Group



Kier Group



The LEGO Group









beyondtheblack.com/paris









Date: June 19, 2025









Hilti









Renault







Savencia









Why Attend:







Hilti



Hilti



Renault



Renault



Savencia













Why Attend:









.



Media Contact:



Samantha Darilek

VP, Corporate Communications



samantha.darilek@blackline.com



Participate in deep-dive sessions led by BlackLine experts and partners



Participate in deep-dive sessions led by BlackLine experts and partners



Connect with a community of finance leaders shaping the future of the Office of the CFO









About BlackLine







Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine’s cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer experience help companies move to modern accounting by unifying data, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, intercompany accounting, invoice-to-cash, and consolidation processes—trusted by more than 4,400 customers worldwide, including 50% of the Fortune 500.





For more information, visit



www.blackline.com



.







Media Contact:







Samantha Darilek





VP, Corporate Communications







samantha.darilek@blackline.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.