BLACKLINE Earnings Results: $BL Reports Quarterly Earnings

BLACKLINE ($BL) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.47 per share, missing estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $169,460,000, missing estimates of $173,395,267 by $-3,935,267.

BLACKLINE Insider Trading Activity

BLACKLINE insiders have traded $BL stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAROLE MORGAN-PRAGER (CHIEF LEGAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 107,260 shares for an estimated $6,304,000 .

. MARK PARTIN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 90,956 shares for an estimated $4,977,214 .

. MARK WOODHAMS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,795 shares for an estimated $1,641,599 .

. BARBARA WHYE sold 5,378 shares for an estimated $279,709

MIKA YAMAMOTO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,220 shares for an estimated $199,901.

BLACKLINE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of BLACKLINE stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

