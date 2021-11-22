BlackLine Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BL

In trading on Monday, shares of BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $115.64, changing hands as low as $115.09 per share. BlackLine Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BL's low point in its 52 week range is $98.06 per share, with $154.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.39.

