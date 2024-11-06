BlackLine (BL) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect BlackLine (BL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2%. Revenues are expected to be $163 million, up 8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some BlackLine metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Professional services' will reach $8.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Subscription and support' stands at $154.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total customers' of 4,487. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,368.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total users' will likely reach 398,274. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 381,892 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross profit- Subscription and support' will reach $124.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $111.26 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of BlackLine have experienced a change of +2.6% in the past month compared to the +0.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), BL is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

