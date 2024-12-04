Blackfinch Spring VCT Updates Total Voting Rights

Blackfinch Spring VCT Plc (GB:BFSP) has released an update.

Blackfinch Spring VCT Plc has announced that as of November 30, 2024, it has a total of 46,128,622 ordinary shares with voting rights. The company does not hold any shares in treasury, making the total voting rights equal to the number of shares. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s rules.

