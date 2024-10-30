Blackfinch Spring VCT Plc Expands Share Offering

Blackfinch Spring VCT Plc (GB:BFSP) has released an update.

Blackfinch Spring VCT Plc has announced the allotment of over 2 million Ordinary Shares as part of their subscription offer, with prices ranging between 103.89p and 108.23p per share. This brings the total number of shares to over 44 million, and these shares are set to be listed on the London Stock Exchange by early November. This move could attract investor interest looking for opportunities in the growing markets.

