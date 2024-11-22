BlackEarth Minerals Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

BlackEarth Minerals NL (AU:EVG) has released an update.

BlackEarth Minerals NL announced that all resolutions proposed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, signaling strong shareholder support. Key approvals included the election of directors and the issuance of performance rights, reflecting confidence in the company’s future strategies. These outcomes may positively impact investor sentiment and the company’s stock performance.

