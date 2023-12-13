News & Insights

Markets
BLBX

Blackboxstocks Tanks Following Deal To Acquire Evtec Aluminium

December 13, 2023 — 10:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform company, are down more than 19% Wednesday morning after the company said it agreed to acquire Evtec Aluminium Limited.

Evtec is a supplier of proprietary mission critical parts for the Electric Vehicle, Hybrid, Performance and Luxury OEM automotive markets.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLBX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.