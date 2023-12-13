Blackboxstocks Tanks Following Deal To Acquire Evtec Aluminium

(RTTNews) - Shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform company, are down more than 19% Wednesday morning after the company said it agreed to acquire Evtec Aluminium Limited.

Evtec is a supplier of proprietary mission critical parts for the Electric Vehicle, Hybrid, Performance and Luxury OEM automotive markets.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.