BLBX

Blackboxstocks Skyrockets On Intention To Merge With Evtec Group

April 17, 2023 — 10:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX),a financial technology and social media hybrid platform, are surging more than 175% Monday morning after the company said it has entered into a letter of intent to merge with Evtec Group.

Evtec, a supplier of proprietary parts for leading Luxury, Performance, and Electric Vehicle brands, expects revenue of $132 million for fiscal 2024.

BLBX is at $7.30 currently. It has traded in the range of $1.04-$22.00 in the last 1 year.

