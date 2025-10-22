Blackboxstocks Drops 14% Despite Rare-Earth Supply-Chain MOU News

Markets
(RTTNews) - Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) fell 14.28% to trade at $8.14, down $1.35, following the announcement that its proposed merger target, REAlloys Inc., signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding - MOU with Japan's JOGMEC to develop rare-earth materials and magnets for the U.S.-Japan supply chain.

The MOU outlines collaboration on technology transfer, investment, offtake agreements, and allocation of rare-earth resources from REAlloys' projects in Canada and Brazil to the Japanese industry.

On Wednesday, BLBX opened at $9.45, hit a high of $9.60 and a low of $7.95, compared to a previous close of $9.49 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume surged above average levels. The stock's 52-week range is $5.21 - $11.30.

