Blackbird Prepares for Drilling at Tyee Project

May 24, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

Gama Explorations, Inc. (TSE:BBRD) has released an update.

Blackbird Critical Metals Corp. is set to drill at the Tyee Project in Quebec, targeting high-priority titanium and nickel occurrences, with permits for the operation close to being granted. The company plans to commence with a 1,200-meter drilling program across 20 holes, aiming to explore near-surface mineralization. Positive drilling results could lead to an expanded exploration program, following up on additional targets identified by the recent SkyTEM survey.

