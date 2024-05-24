News & Insights

Stocks

Blackbird Metals Begins Trading on CSE and OTCQB

May 24, 2024 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gama Explorations, Inc. (TSE:BBRD) has released an update.

Blackbird Critical Metals Corp. has announced the commencement of trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and OTC Markets under the symbols ‘BBRD’ and ‘BBCMF’, respectively. Shareholders do not need to take any action due to the name change, and existing share and warrant certificates remain valid. The company, involved in mineral exploration for green technologies, owns the Tyee Critical Metals Project in Quebec and has rights to the Muskox Lithium Pegmatite Project in the Northwest Territories.

For further insights into TSE:BBRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.