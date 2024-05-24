Blackbird Metals Begins Trading on CSE and OTCQB

Gama Explorations, Inc. (TSE:BBRD) has released an update.

Blackbird Critical Metals Corp. has announced the commencement of trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and OTC Markets under the symbols ‘BBRD’ and ‘BBCMF’, respectively. Shareholders do not need to take any action due to the name change, and existing share and warrant certificates remain valid. The company, involved in mineral exploration for green technologies, owns the Tyee Critical Metals Project in Quebec and has rights to the Muskox Lithium Pegmatite Project in the Northwest Territories.

