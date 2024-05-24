Blackbird Metals Advances Quebec Project

Gama Explorations, Inc. (TSE:BBRD) has released an update.

Blackbird Critical Metals Corp. has made significant strides in its Tyee Critical Metals Project in Quebec, with preparations for an inaugural drill campaign underway and 62 new ground targets identified for prospecting from its latest geophysical survey. The company anticipates the drill program will uncover further details about the 12 new mineral occurrences discovered last year, especially the promising titanium findings. In a strategic move, Blackbird has also refocused its efforts by dropping the Big Onion project in British Columbia to concentrate on more promising ventures.

