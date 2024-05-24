Blackbird Critical Metals Prepares Quebec Exploration

Gama Explorations, Inc. (TSE:BBRD) has released an update.

Blackbird Critical Metals Corp. gears up to launch a ground exploration program in June at the Tyee Critical Metals Project in Quebec, following promising targets identified by a recent SkyTEM survey. The exploration will refine drill locations for a drilling campaign set to commence in 2024, with 24 priority sites already earmarked for assessment.

