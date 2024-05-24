News & Insights

Blackbird Critical Metals Eyes Robust Drilling Season

May 24, 2024 — 01:38 pm EDT

Gama Explorations, Inc. (TSE:BBRD) has released an update.

Blackbird Critical Metals Corp. has applied for a drilling permit and identified new titanium and nickel targets at the Tyee Critical Metals Project, with plans to commence a 20-hole drilling program. The company’s recent findings include massive ilmenite, signaling a promising year ahead without the need for additional capital raising. Drilling is set to start in late April, dependent on permit approvals and weather conditions.

