BlackBerry’s Rally Is Running on a Bigger AI Story Than Earnings Alone

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) delivered a Q1 fiscal 2027 earnings beat that impressed investors.

The June 25 report showed revenue surging 26% year-over-year to $152.9 million, well above the $139.8 million consensus.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of four cents topped the analysts’ estimate of three cents.



However, a double beat alone doesn’t explain BB’s nearly 20% post-earnings surge, or its more than 170% year-to-date rally.

The bigger story is about the company’s ongoing transformation. BlackBerry is now a pure-play software company with a real foothold in what many call AI's next leg: physical AI. The question for investors is whether the recent surge is too early or just the start of a longer rally.

BlackBerry Earnings Beat Shows Software Strategy Is Working

At a time when many technology stocks are being judged by a “what have you done for me lately?” standard, BlackBerry's latest earnings report gave the bulls a lot of ammunition. The numbers show that the company is converting its software pivot into durable profitability.



BlackBerry posted its fifth consecutive quarter of positive GAAP net income. Adjusted EBITDA grew 144% year-over-year. Both the QNX and Secure Communications segments achieved Rule of 40 performance, a benchmark that combines growth and margin into a single test of software-business quality. The company also generated $4.6 million in operating cash flow, marking its first positive operating cash flow quarter in nine years, excluding a prior patent sale.

Management raised full-year guidance to revenue of $594 million to $621 million and adjusted EPS between 16 cents and 20 cents.

How QNX Positions BlackBerry for the Physical AI Boom

BlackBerry has fully exited handsets and now exclusively sells software. QNX, its real-time operating system, sits inside more than 275 million vehicles on the road today.



That installed base gives BlackBerry a strategic position in physical AI. Physical AI refers to systems where models drive real-world machines: autonomous vehicles, humanoid robots, surgical equipment and industrial automation. These applications need software that responds in microseconds with zero tolerance for failure.



This is where QNX shines. Its deterministic, safety-certified architecture is built for exactly these workloads. Cloud-trained AI must eventually run on certified embedded software when it touches the physical world, and that layer is QNX's value proposition.



The NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) partnership, which was announced at Hannover Messe in April, amplifies the opportunity. QNX OS for Safety 8.0 now integrates with NVIDIA's IGX Thor platform and Halos Safety Stack. The combination targets autonomous mobile robots, humanoids, surgical robotics, and industrial automation.

Those are categories NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has flagged as multi-trillion-dollar end markets. A separate design win with Chinese EV maker Leapmotor for its D19 SUV signals continued automotive traction even as QNX expands into new verticals.

Can BlackBerry's Valuation Support More Upside?

After the post-earnings bump, BB shares trade around $10 with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio just shy of 130x.

The Blackberry analyst consensus forecasts on MarketBeat have the stock rated a Hold, with a consensus price target of around $7.



However, Canaccord Genuity nearly doubled its price target to $8.20 from $4.40 on June 24, and Stifel Nicolas initiated coverage with a $12 price target. Investors will be watching to see if these are outliers or the start of a trend.

The consensus Hold rating suggests analysts still view BB as a slow-growth business. But if price targets begin to chase the company’s fundamentals, the outlook will change.

For example, if QNX captures even a small slice of the physical AI software stack, the addressable market expands well beyond automotive. The NVIDIA partnership also opens distribution to a developer ecosystem numbering in the millions.

That is the "early" argument. Bears counter that the revenue base is still small relative to ambitions. Competition from open-source ROS 2 and established players like Wind River and Green Hills Software is real and well-funded.

The Catch: QNX Momentum May Take Time to Scale

Several risks deserve attention before chasing the rally. QNX revenue grew strongly in Q1, but automotive software design cycles are notoriously long. Royalty revenue depends on vehicle production volumes, which remain choppy globally.

Secure Communications growth runs in the mid-single digits. That segment generates steady cash but will not drive the multiple expansion needed to justify the current price.

Stock-based compensation and dilution are also persistent issues. A buyback program is in place, but the share count needs to fall further for per-share metrics to improve meaningfully.

Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy After Its Massive Rally?

The Q1 print confirmed that BlackBerry's pivot is working. Physical AI gives the company a real growth narrative for the first time in over a decade. But at current prices, investors are paying for a story that needs several quarters of execution to fully play out.



For long-term holders, the thesis remains intact, and the guidance raise gives them another quarter of cover. For new buyers, waiting for a pullback or a clearer signal that QNX royalties are accelerating may be the more disciplined approach.

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