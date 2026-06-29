BlackBerry's QNX Positions it for Physical AI & Smart Vehicle Growth

Several long-term technology trends are converging around embedded software, cybersecurity and intelligent connected systems, creating new opportunities for companies that provide the foundational software powering these environments. As AI increasingly moves from the cloud into physical devices, demand is rising for secure, deterministic operating systems capable of supporting safety-critical applications.

BlackBerry Limited BB is positioning itself at the center of these structural shifts through its QNX business, which has evolved well beyond its automotive roots. While software-defined vehicles remain a major growth driver, the company is also expanding into robotics, industrial automation, healthcare and other embedded markets where reliability, security and real-time performance are essential. Combined with its Secure Communications business and growing ecosystem of technology partners, BlackBerry is building a broader platform designed to capitalize on the next generation of intelligent connected systems.

BB Expands Beyond Automotive

Although automotive software continues to represent QNX's largest market, BlackBerry is steadily reducing its dependence on any single industry by expanding across the broader General Embedded Markets (GEM).

Management describes GEM as QNX's fastest-growing business, encompassing robotics, industrial automation, medical devices, semiconductor equipment and other safety-critical embedded applications. While these projects are generally smaller than automotive programs, their higher volume significantly expands BlackBerry's long-term addressable market.

Recent design wins illustrate this diversification. During the fiscal first quarter, BlackBerry secured a royalty commitment from a leading semiconductor equipment manufacturer while expanding its existing relationship with medical diagnostics company Luminex through an upgrade to the latest SDP 8 platform. These wins complement continued automotive momentum and demonstrate growing demand across multiple embedded industries.

Expanding beyond automotive also helps diversify future royalty streams. Rather than relying exclusively on vehicle production cycles, BlackBerry is building exposure to multiple industries that increasingly require secure, safety-certified operating systems as digital transformation accelerates.

BlackBerry Benefits From Physical AI

Unlike traditional generative AI applications that primarily process information, Physical AI enables autonomous machines to perceive, make decisions and interact safely with the physical world. These systems require deterministic operating systems that deliver predictable responses under all operating conditions—a capability that distinguishes QNX from conventional software platforms.

Management believes automotive has effectively become the proving ground for Physical AI because modern vehicles function as highly sophisticated robots operating in complex environments. As robotics, autonomous industrial equipment and intelligent medical devices become more capable, many of the same software requirements—including real-time performance, functional safety and cybersecurity—will become increasingly important.

Software-defined vehicles and centralized computing architectures further strengthen this opportunity. Automakers are consolidating dozens of electronic control units into centralized computing platforms that require highly reliable operating systems capable of managing multiple safety-critical domains simultaneously. QNX has continued expanding design wins across advanced driver assistance systems, centralized compute platforms and commercial vehicles, reinforcing its leadership in this transition.

BlackBerry also views Alloy Core as a potential long-term catalyst. Rather than serving only as the operating system, Alloy Core aims to position BlackBerry as a broader platform provider that simplifies software-defined vehicle development. If widely adopted, Alloy Core could substantially increase software content per vehicle, expand average selling prices and drive larger future royalty streams.

BB Gains From Trusted Partnerships

BlackBerry's competitive position is strengthened by an expanding ecosystem of strategic partners and longstanding customer relationships.

Within QNX, collaborations with NVIDIA NVDA, Qualcomm QCOM and Arm position the operating system alongside many of the industry's leading semiconductor platforms. These relationships help integrate QNX into next-generation intelligent edge systems while serving as important sales channels for future deployments across automotive, robotics and broader Physical AI markets.

Recent design wins further reinforce the company's position in mission-critical environments. During the latest quarter, BlackBerry secured new automotive programs spanning advanced driver assistance systems, driver monitoring systems, commercial vehicles and centralized computing platforms while also expanding deployments of its latest SDP 8 technology. Development license revenue reached its highest level in eight quarters, providing an encouraging leading indicator for future royalty growth as customers begin developing new software platforms years before production begins.

Beyond QNX, BlackBerry continues leveraging decades-long relationships with governments, defense organizations and highly regulated industries through its Secure Communications business. Growing demand for digital sovereignty and cybersecurity modernization has supported new customer wins and contract expansions across North America and Europe, reinforcing the company's reputation in environments where security certifications and reliability remain critical competitive advantages.

How BB Ratings Support the Trend Story

BlackBerry currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting improving earnings expectations and constructive near-term sentiment following stronger operating performance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The company also earns a Growth Score of A, supported by expanding QNX opportunities, improving profitability, stronger cash generation and multiple long-term technology trends that continue to broaden its addressable markets. These characteristics align well with investors seeking companies benefiting from secular growth themes.

At the same time, BlackBerry's Value Score of F and Momentum Score of F suggest that investors should remain mindful of valuation after the stock's substantial 2026 rally. Together, these produce an overall VGM Score of D, indicating that much of the improving outlook is already reflected in the current share price.

Taken together, BlackBerry's ratings support a balanced investment case. Improving earnings expectations and expanding opportunities across Physical AI, software-defined vehicles and embedded systems reinforce the company's long-term growth potential. However, investors should weigh those favorable industry trends against richer valuation metrics and the execution required to fully capitalize on these emerging markets.

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