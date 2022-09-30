Blackberry's (BB) QNX Solutions Continue to Gain Traction

Blackberry BB has collaborated with Shanghai Dayin Technology to develop BlackBerry’s QNX acoustics technology that will power the intelligent cockpit for Jiayu Technology and will be deployed in Great Wall Motors’ premium WEY Mocha, Latte and Macchiato vehicle lines.

Jiayu Technology’s MoLife 1.0 intelligent cockpit will feature the "Yin" 2.0 application, built on BlackBerry’s QNX Active Sound Design (ASD) technology.

A set of software elements included in BlackBerry QNX ASD enables Shanghai Dayin Technology to automatically project noises to pedestrians to increase road safety while reducing undesired cabin noise and creating new engine sounds.

BlackBerry Limited Price and Consensus

BlackBerry Limited price-consensus-chart | BlackBerry Limited Quote

Blackberry's Software-Defined Audio Architecture will be used by the MoLife 1.0 intelligent cockpit to provide a variety of special sound application features, such as an acoustic vehicle alert system, engine sound enhancements and dynamic chimes to help control the overall aural experience, both inside and outside of the vehicle.

BlackBerry previously collaborated with Hozon and BDStar for advancement in next-generation cockpit technology. The current collaboration with Shanghai Dayin Technology bodes well with BlackBerry’s efforts to develop embedded cockpit systems and boost safety and security.

In August, the company announced that Hozon’s new energy automobile had selected BlackBerry QNX technology to power its future sedan, the NETA S. The company will leverage BlackBerry QNX Neutrino Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX Hypervisor for the vehicle's intelligent technology cockpit.

Prior to that, the company’s QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor technology had been selected by BDStar Intelligent & Connected Vehicle Technology Co (“BICV”). It will power BICV’s intelligent cockpit for the new Renault Jiangling Electric Vehicle named “Yi”.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Canada, BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide.

Blackberry reported tepid second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Aug 31, 2022) results, with the top line contracting year over year.

The company reported an adjusted loss per share of 5 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s loss of 6 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 7 cents per share. Quarterly total revenues declined 4% year over year to $168 million.

In the Internet of Things business unit, the company’s QNX platform secured nine new design wins in Auto and 10 in the General Embedded Market.

BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 50.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 24.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Synopsys SNPS, Pure Storage PSTG and Arista Networks ANET. Arista Networks and Pure Storage currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Synopsys presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys 2022 earnings is pegged at $8.84 per share, up 4.4% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 16.2%.

Synopsys earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 3%. Shares of SNPS have increased 3.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSTG 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.18 per share, rising 24.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 35.5%.

Pure Storage’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 171.8%. Shares of PSTG have increased 9.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Network’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.04 per share, increasing 10.1% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 18.6%.

Arista Network’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.1%. Shares of ANET have increased 34.9% in the past year.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG): Free Stock Analysis Report



BlackBerry Limited (BB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.