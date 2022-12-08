BlackBerry's (BB) QNX Platform Leveraged by Human Horizons

BlackBerry BB recently announced that Human Horizons will be deploying BlackBerry QNX technology for the autonomous driving controller and intelligent digital cockpit controller features of its HiPhi Z vehicle.

Human Horizons will be using BlackBerry’s QNX Neutrino Realtime Operating System (RTOS), QNX OS for Safety and QNX Hypervisor for its HiPhi Z vehicle to provide latest technological innovation without compromising on style and comfort.

China-based Human Horizons specializes in developing intelligent and mobility driving technology. The company’s HiPhi Z vehicle has a futuristic cockpit design that boasts an AI assistant and a HiPhi Bot, designed to elevate the driving experience. The use of QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor functions will extend the design flexibility and scalability of the HiPhi Z vehicle, added BlackBerry.

BlackBerry’s QNX platform is witnessing strong momentum owing to increasing complexity in vehicle electronic architecture. It is the market leader for safety-certified embedded software in automotive. The software is now installed in more than 215 million vehicles.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s QNX platform secured nine new design wins in Auto and 10 in the General Embedded Market.

Recently, the company announced an extension of its use of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to further develop the QNX technology. The technology will now be available in the cloud for developers to aid them in accelerating the time to market for mission-critical embedded systems.

The technology will also improve software reliability in product development and deployment lifecycle. The industries that stand to benefit from cloud-based QNX Neutrino RTOS are automotive, robotics, medical devices, industrial controls, aerospace and defense.

In the automotive industry, original equipment manufacturers can leverage the AWS-powered BlackBerry QNX RTOS to tackle issues such as testing and validating the vehicle's software ecosystem and meet various functional and safety standards.

BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 51.5% in the past year compared with the sub- industry’s decline of 29%.



