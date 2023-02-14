BlackBerry's (BB) QNX Platform Continues to Gain Traction

BlackBerry Limited BB has announced that Chongqing Yazaki Meter Co has chosen the BlackBerry QNX Neutrino Realtime Operating System to power its digital instrument cluster.

The cluster is now in mass production and being installed in models from Geely Auto and Dongfeng Liuzhou Auto. It provides a more intuitive, personalized and interactive user experience for drivers while ensuring the safety, security and reliability of the vehicle's critical systems.

Chongqing Yazaki has built multiple LCD instrument clusters leveraging BlackBerry QNX's technologies, including 10.25- and 12.3-inch LCD clusters, as well as 10.25- and 12.3-inch double-screen LCD clusters. These clusters enhance the display of information, providing an innovative Human-Machine Interface technology that delivers intuitive and personalized interior design.

The QNX Neutrino RTOS supports 64-bit ARMv8 computing platforms and Intel x86-64 architecture and provides the necessary technology to power the automotive industry's next-generation vehicles. It also has ISO 26262 ASIL D certification by TÜV Rheinland, which guarantees proven safety and reliable performance for OEMs and Tier 1's to accelerate product launches and develop connected cars.

Overall, this development ensures a safe, intelligent and seamless driving experience for drivers and passengers.

BlackBerry’s QNX platform is witnessing strong momentum owing to the increasing complexity of electronic vehicle architecture. It is the market leader for safety-certified embedded software in automotive. The software is now installed in more than 215 million vehicles.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s QNX platform secured nine new design wins in Auto and 15 in the General Embedded Market.

Recently, the company unveiled QNX Accelerate, an initiative that makes the cloud-powered versions of its QNX Neutrino Real-Time Operating System and QNX OS for Safety available on the AWS Marketplace.

Prior to that, the company announced that Human Horizons will be deploying BlackBerry QNX technology for the autonomous driving controller and intelligent digital cockpit controller features of its HiPhi Z vehicle.

