BlackBerry's (BB) IVY Platform Selected by MIH Consortium

BlackBerry’s BB IVY platform is being used by the Mobility in Harmony (MIH) Consortium for the advanced development of its next-generation Project X and upcoming passenger and commercial vehicle reference platforms. MIH Consortium is a Foxconn initiative aimed at building an open EV ecosystem for fostering collaboration within the mobility industry.

The two entities earlier collaborated in July 2023, whereby MIH Consortium deployed several BlackBerry software and services to build a secure software foundation for its open EV platform, Project X.

Now, MIH Consortium is implementing the IVY Platform in its vehicle digital cockpit. This will add a set of new applications to MIH Consortium vehicles for monitoring the vehicle's health and performance in real time.

BlackBerry IVY is an edge-to-cloud vehicle data platform that processes sensor data to predict safety risks, reduce driver distractions and highlight potential driving hazards.

Adding the IVY platform will offer AI-powered fleet management capabilities to MIH Consortium vehicles, thereby helping to boost driver safety, reduce business risk and augment asset utilization. IVY platform will aid in vehicle security analysis. It will be using advanced cybersecurity measures to evaluate vehicle cybersecurity strength and safeguard it against threats, thereby ensuring the integrity of vehicle operations.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Canada, BB provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers devices and software platforms for managing security, mobility and communications among hardware, mobile apps and the Internet of Things (IoT).

BB’s IoT unit benefited from rising demand for the company’s solution in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market. Rapid adoption of the QNX platform in the Auto and General Embedded Market is a tailwind.

Recently, at CES 2024, Blackberry launched QNX Sound. It is an innovative development platform that separates audio and acoustics software from vehicle hardware, using pre-integrated technologies for various purposes like telephony, safety alerts, noise reduction and media playback. This innovation grants audio designers and engineers the freedom to craft fresh in-vehicle sound experiences.

Apart from this, the company also introduced QNX Software Development Platform 8.0 along with the latest QNX OS 8.0. This is the fifth-generation platform that ensures a secure and reliable system while accommodating both QNX and Linux developers through its POSIX API.

However, the company expects fourth-quarter 2023 IoT revenues to be affected by UAW labor disputes that will hamper production volumes for some of its largest customers. Also, the ongoing slippage of software programs at major automakers is a serious headwind. Stiff competition and weak macro conditions are concerns.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.