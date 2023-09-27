BlackBerry's (BB) IVY Platform Continues to Gain Traction

BlackBerry Limited BB and Mitsubishi Electric have joined forces to enhance road safety with their latest automotive in-cabin system, Mitsubishi Electric FLEXConnect, which will be powered by BlackBerry IVY.

BlackBerry IVY is an edge-to-cloud vehicle data platform that processes sensor data to predict safety risks, reduce driver distractions and highlight potential driving hazards. The core of the Mitsubishi Electric FLEXConnect platform lies in its driver and occupant monitoring systems, extracting and analyzing data from various sensors using BlackBerry IVY and leveraging machine learning for real-time insights.

Also, safety features powered by BlackBerry IVY in the FLEXConnect platform encompass detecting driver distraction levels, collecting biometric data for health insights and emergency alerts, creating personalized identification profiles, and correlating user preferences with environmental data for optimal parking suggestions.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Canada, BB provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers devices and software platforms for managing security, mobility and communications among hardware, mobile apps and the Internet of Things.

BlackBerry is well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding software-defined automotive landscape and contribute to the advancement of smart cities. In June, the company announced that its BlackBerry QNX software is now integrated into more than 235 million vehicles across the globe, per a report from TechInsights. This represents year-over-year growth of 20 million vehicle integrations.

Prior to that, BlackBerry and PATEO announced that Dongfeng Motor, a major Chinese automaker, had chosen the BlackBerry IVY-powered PATEO Digital Cockpit for its next-generation all-electric VOYAH H97 model.

The company also announced that BlackBerry IVY had been pre-integrated onto three digital cockpit platforms from Tier 1 automotive suppliers, like Bosch and PATEO. The integration will allow automakers to quickly deploy third-party applications that enhance the in-vehicle experience for drivers and passengers.

BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 2.2% in the past year against the sub-industry's growth of 37.1%.



