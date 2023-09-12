BlackBerry's (BB) H2M IS to Aid in Hazardous Material Tracking

BlackBerry Limited BB unveiled a new series of BlackBerry Radar devices, H2M IS, which is designed specifically for hazardous materials carriers. It is an asset monitoring solution which provides real-time information through a user-friendly dashboard.

These devices have an 'Intrinsically Safe' certification, which makes them suitable for transportation and logistics companies dealing with hazardous materials like fuel transporters, tank carriers, ocean shipping lines, and railroads.

The 'Intrinsically Safe' certification, specifically at the C1/D1 level, represents the highest safety standard for transporting hazardous goods. BlackBerry Radar is also compliant with the IECEx/ATEX Zone 0/UL913 safety class that allows for safe operation in hazardous and explosive environments.

The H2M IS may assist the U.S. rail industry in addressing the increased regulatory scrutiny due to safety incidents. The Association of American Railroads has mandated that all telematics device installations on Class 1 railroads after Jan 1, 2024, must meet the safety recommendations of the American National Standard Institute.

The H2M IS builds upon the existing capabilities of BlackBerry's Radar H2 device, offering additional features such as sensor readings that provide valuable cargo status information, railcar brake status, and impact event data. Also, early access versions of these devices are currently available to select customers and general availability is expected in Fall 2023.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Canada, BB provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers devices and software platforms for managing security, mobility and communications among hardware, mobile apps and the Internet of Things.

In April, the company announced a new integration between its CylanceGUARD Managed Detection and Response and Critical Event Management system, which is powered by BlackBerry AtHoc. The integration with CylanceGUARD will allow users to swiftly initiate incident reaction plans and transmit secure “out-of-band” communications for critical situations.

BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 12.1% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 36.7%.



