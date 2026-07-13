BlackBerry vs. Palo Alto Networks: Which Cybersecurity Stock Wins?

Cybersecurity has become one of the fastest-growing segments in enterprise technology as organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. From ransomware attacks to AI-powered phishing campaigns, businesses are investing heavily in security solutions to protect their digital assets. Against this backdrop, investors continue to look for cybersecurity companies capable of delivering sustainable long-term growth.

Two companies that often attract investor attention are BlackBerry Limited BB and Palo Alto Networks PANW. Per a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global cybersecurity market is estimated to go from $248.3 billion in 2026 to $699.4 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 13.8%. While both operate in cybersecurity, they are at very different stages of their transformation and growth journeys. BlackBerry is reinventing itself after exiting the smartphone business, while Palo Alto Networks has established itself as a dominant force in enterprise cybersecurity.

Both help enterprises defend against cyber threats, though with different product focuses. So, which stock offers the better investment opportunity today?

The Case for BB Stock

BlackBerry operates primarily through two businesses –Secure Communications and Cybersecurity and QNX embedded software for automotive and industrial applications. Its cybersecurity offerings include endpoint security, identity protection, secure communications and AI-driven threat detection. Its QNX operating system powers millions of vehicles worldwide and is increasingly benefiting from trends such as connected cars and ADAS. BB delivered a strong start to fiscal 2027, with first-quarter revenue rising 26% year over year to $153 million, surpassing guidance. Its adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to about $36 million and generated a positive operating cash flow of about $5 million, marking its first positive first-quarter operating cash flow in nine years.



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One area where BlackBerry clearly differentiates itself is automotive software. As autonomous driving, software-defined vehicles and electric vehicles continue growing, QNX could become an increasingly valuable asset. QNX is driven by record development license revenue, new automotive and GEM design wins, and continued momentum in long-term opportunities such as GEM expansion, Physical AI and the Alloy Kore platform.

Secure Communications delivered its strongest quarter in years, with revenue increasing 24% year over year, driven by robust government demand and significant contract wins. Customer retention, recurring revenue and government demand for secure communications solutions continue to show encouraging momentum. A multiyear expansion with Shared Services Canada, driven by rising demand for digital sovereignty and cybersecurity, significantly boosted fiscal first-quarter revenue through the expanded deployment of Secusmart's encrypted communications solutions. Management cautioned that large government contracts have long sales cycles, making this quarter’s outsized growth unlikely to recur every quarter. Still, this unit is evolving into a stable growth business with upside from major government wins.

Recently, BB upgraded AtHoc with Microsoft Teams and Entra ID integrations for faster emergency response. AtHoc supports recurring software revenue alongside Secure Comm and QNX growth. In June, the Secure Comms arm also upgraded its Unified Endpoint Management platform, aimed at addressing the evolving needs of enterprises, governments and highly regulated industries. The company reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance for Secure Comms of $270–$280 million, representing 4–8% growth.

Despite possessing valuable technology, BlackBerry continues to face challenges. Revenue growth has remained inconsistent over the past few years, reflecting intense competition in enterprise cybersecurity. Larger rivals with broader product portfolios have captured a significant share of new enterprise spending. Although management has streamlined operations and reduced costs, investors are still waiting for sustained revenue acceleration and stronger profitability. Investors should also recognize that automotive software follows longer development cycles than enterprise cybersecurity, meaning revenue growth tends to be slower and less predictable.

The Case for PANW Stock

Palo Alto continues to benefit from higher cybersecurity priority as enterprises deploy AI and look to consolidate vendors onto fewer platforms. PANW reported fiscal third-quarter revenues of $3 billion, expanding 31% year over year. The company continues to strengthen its AI-driven cybersecurity platform, leveraging advanced AI models and strategic partnerships to enhance threat detection and defense. Strong customer demand drove continued platform adoption, with 110 new platformizations during the quarter, supporting its long-term goal of surpassing 4,000 platformized customers and reaching $20 billion in next-generation security ARR by fiscal 2030.



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Post-acquisition integration remains on track, with product innovation, cost efficiencies and cross-selling driving faster-than-expected profitability. CyberArk and Chronosphere continue to strengthen growth in next-generation security, while operational efficiencies and synergy realization support the company's long-term margin and free cash flow targets. These additions expand Palo Alto’s addressable markets into identity security and observability, which management views as crucial in an agentic AI era. PANW reported RPO of $18.4 billion, 36% year over year. Around $1.8 billion came from acquired businesses. A growing RPO indicates customers are committing to larger, longer-term cybersecurity contracts. This provides excellent revenue visibility and demonstrates confidence in the company's integrated platform strategy.

The company continues to advance its platform capabilities, endpoint security and AI-native solutions. In June, PANW expanded Project Lightwell with IBM and Red Hat, integrating virtual patching and software remediation to help organizations identify vulnerabilities and reduce exposure to emerging cyber threats. Also, it partnered with Deutsche Telekom to launch Sovereign Cortex with T Security, delivering AI-driven security operations with enhanced data sovereignty controls for regulated European industries. In May, PANW completed the acquisition of Portkey, expanding its Prisma AIRS platform with capabilities to monitor, orchestrate and govern AI agents at scale. It launched Idira, an identity security platform designed to manage and secure human, machine and AI agent identities across enterprises.

However, near-term prospects for Palo Alto might be hurt by changing customer behavior. In the past few quarters, various competitors in the cybersecurity space have noticed that the companies have been breaking their cybersecurity investment plans into phases and implementing the same over longer periods of time, instead of making a single large investment. Rising integration costs from the CyberArk and Chronosphere acquisitions are expected to weigh on PANW's near-term profitability as the company integrates employees, operations and go-to-market teams.

Increasing competition from Microsoft, CrowdStrike and other cybersecurity firms is a major woe. To survive in the highly competitive cybersecurity market, each player must continually invest in broadening its capabilities. Over the past few years, Palo Alto has invested heavily to enhance its sales and marketing capabilities, particularly by increasing the sales force. This has raised its operating expenses. Slower operating leverage would weigh on it even if revenues remain on plan. Furthermore, though PANW foresees these investments to garner benefits over the long run, uncertainty about the payback period still looms.

Price Performance Trajectory for BB & PANW

Year to date, BB and PANW have registered gains of 189.4% and 76.9%, respectively.



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Valuation Comparisons

BlackBerry typically trades at a much lower valuation because investors remain uncertain about its turnaround. A lower valuation can offer potential upside if management successfully accelerates growth. Palo Alto Networks commands a premium valuation.

In terms of the forward 12-month price/earnings multiple, BB is trading at 72.67X, lower than PANW's 146.44X.



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How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for BB & PANW?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BB earnings for fiscal 2027 has been revised down over the past 60 days.



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Meanwhile, for PANW, there is a marginal upward estimate revision.



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BB or PANW: Which Stock is the Better Buy?

If BlackBerry successfully expands cybersecurity adoption while monetizing QNX more effectively, its shares could deliver healthy long-term gains. However, the path remains uncertain. Platform consolidation, AI security demand, expanding recurring revenues and cash flow, and disciplined integration support steady long-term growth for Palo Alto. However, intensifying competition, an uncertain economic environment and acquisition integration risks remain key concerns.

BB, at present, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while PANW has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Consequently, in terms of Zacks Rank and valuations, BB provides a more compelling risk-reward profile for investors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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