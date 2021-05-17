Markets
BlackBerry Unveils BlackBerry Optics 3.0 And BlackBerry Gateway For ZTNA

(RTTNews) - BlackBerry Limited (BB, BB.TO) said it has launched its next-generation cloud-based endpoint detection and response or EDR solution, "BlackBerry Optics 3.0" and its first AI-empowered Zero Trust Network Access or ZTNA product, "BlackBerry Gateway".

BlackBerry Optics 3.0 will be available in the second-quarter of 2021 and BlackBerry Gateway is available in May 2021.

BlackBerry said that its new endpoint and network security capabilities will help differentiate BlackBerry's extended detection and response (XDR) strategy.

