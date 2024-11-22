BlackBerry (TSE:BB) a Step Closer to "High Authorization"

There is good news for BlackBerry (TSE:BB) investors today, as the cybersecurity company got one step closer to providing a major service for the U.S. government. Its AtHoc program is closing in on “high authorization” status.

BlackBerry AtHoc is a tool designed to help organizations collect and disseminate information across an entire organization. This helps prevent what is known as “siloing,” a condition in which the department that generates the information keeps it. Breaking up silos can improve decision making processes and lead to sharing valuable information.

But, any time information is being moved from one department to another, that increases the likelihood of that information being stolen or viewed without authorization. Thus, AtHoc is going through the high authorization process with FedRAMP, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, to ensure that the data handled is properly secured. Once it completes the process, it will be the first critical event management (CEM) system to complete the process, giving it an advantage in further deployment.

An Improving Platform

In other news, recent reports noted that AtHoc has actually gotten better. BlackBerry recently turned to Avathon for its computer vision tools, which will improve AtHoc. With Avathon’s system, AtHoc can use security camera feeds to visually identify products or items and incorporate that information into data gathering.

The addition of Avathon’s systems will allow AtHoc to be able to see certain situations, or even count certain items, remotely. This adds the ability to repair problems or prevent some problems from happening in the future by identifying states in which maintenance is required.

Is BlackBerry a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on TSE:BB stock based on four Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 33.9% loss in its share price over the past year, the average TSE:BB price target of C$4.04 per share implies 23.11% upside potential.

