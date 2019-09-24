BlackBerry Trims FY20 Adj. Revenue Growth Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Canadian technology company BlackBerry Ltd. (BB, BB.TO) trimmed its adjusted revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, BlackBerry now estimates total company adjusted revenue growth to be in the range of 23 to 25 percent, driven by a double-digit percentage increase in billings year-over-year, and adjusted profitability for fiscal 2020.

Previously, the company expected adjusted revenue growth of between 23 and 27 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue growth of 23.4 percent to $1.13 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

With its focus on long-term, sustainable growth, BlackBerry also announced that Steve Capelli will move into the newly-created role of Chief Revenue Officer to drive revenue-generating and business development activities across the company. BlackBerry promotes Steve Rai from Deputy Chief Financial Officer to Chief Financial Officer. These changes take effect as of October 1, 2019.

