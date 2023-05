May 1 (Reuters) - BlackBerry BB.TO said on Monday it will conduct a review of strategic alternatives for its business including the possible separation of one or more of the company's businesses.

The company's US-listed shares rose 7% in trading after the bell.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.