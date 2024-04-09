BlackBerry Ties Up With AMD To Boost Robotics Precision, Control

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - BlackBerry Limited (BB, BB.TO) said on Tuesday that it has joined hands with AMD to boost their capabilities in robotics-focused hardware with a platform to deliver enhanced performance, reliability, and scalability for robotic systems in industrial and healthcare sectors.

The platform combines BlackBerry QNX expertise in real-time foundational software solutions and the QNX Software Development Platform or SDP with heterogeneous hardware solutions powered by the AMD Kria K26 SOM that features both Arm and FPGA programmable logic-based architecture.

Grant Courville, VP Product & Strategy at BlackBerry QNX, said: "An integrated solution by BlackBerry QNX through our collaboration with AMD will provide an integrated software-hardware foundation offering real-time performance, low latency and determinism, to ensure that critical robotic tasks are executed with the same level of precision and responsiveness every single time."

