BlackBerry Teams Up With Desay for Connected Vehicle Platform

BlackBerry Limited BB recently announced that it has collaborated with Desay SV Automotive — a China-based automotive parts manufacturer — to develop IPU-03 (Intelligent Processing Unit), an autonomous driving domain controller. This Level-3 Autonomous Vehicle System was mass-produced for use in Xpeng P7, a long-range, high-performance and fast-charging intelligent EV (electric vehicle) sports sedan, launched from the stable of Xpeng Motors, one of China's leading EV manufacturers.



The operating system of IPU-03 is run by BlackBerry QNX real-time operating system. It offers a comprehensive secure and intelligent connected vehicle software platform for safe driving decisions and in-vehicle applications. The IPU-03 meets the stringent ISO 26262 Functional Safety ASIL Level D requirements and forms the backbone for Xpeng's intelligent driving system. It is ably supported by the NVIDIA Xavier platform, which has a computing capacity of up to 30 trillion operations per second. This facilitates faster processing of massive data input from multiple vehicle sensors, including radars, cameras, lidar and ultrasonic systems.



BlackBerry QNX offers a broad portfolio of software solutions for the automotive industry. These include infotainment, connectivity, in-car network security, type-1 hypervisor supporting multiple ECU (engine control unit) integration into domain controllers, ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) and acoustics. Its Over-The-Air software update platform ensures security of the automotive software for flexible, scalable solutions for vehicle systems and the next generation of connected and autonomous vehicle architecture.



The alliance aims to harness the unique capabilities of QNX software to enable automotive OEMs build state-of-the-art connected vehicle services, such as cockpit personalization, vehicle acoustic conditioning, vehicle health monitoring and ADAS features. In particular, the QNX software allows automotive OEMs to develop and run a common software platform across in-vehicle systems such as gateways, TCUs, engine controllers, digital cockpits and emerging domain controllers. The vehicle data is then used to build software applications and ML models and deployed inside the vehicle to enable in-vehicle inference and actions.



BlackBerry’s foray into the automotive industry was marked by the seamless integration of navigation, infotainment and critical driving functions. The company leverages its extensive technology portfolio to extend the best-in-class security and reliability features. These include a unified endpoint management solution that provides comprehensive multiplatform device, application and content management with integrated security and connectivity, embedded systems, enterprise applications and related services.



Operating as a leading player in enterprise mobility management, BlackBerry is widely recognized for its productivity and security innovation. The company delivers one of the most secure end-to-end mobile enterprise solutions in the market through a broad portfolio of products and services. It offers an end-to-end software and services platform for the Enterprise of Things, which includes computers, vehicles, sensors, equipment and other connected endpoints within the enterprise that communicate with each other to enable smart business processes.



The stock has lost 30.1% in the past year compared with a decline of 11% for the industry. It remains to be seen if such technological collaborations can boost the stock in the long run.





