BlackBerry Teams Up With AWS for Connected Vehicle Platform

BlackBerry Limited BB recently announced that it has collaborated with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (“AWS”) – the cloud computing platform of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN – for the development of secure and intelligent connected vehicle software platform for in-vehicle applications. The partnership seeks to integrate BlackBerry QNX real-time operating system with AWS’ IoT services in the cloud and in the car to develop a comprehensive edge-to-cloud offering for the global automotive industry.



BlackBerry QNX offers a broad portfolio of software solutions for the automotive industry. These include infotainment, connectivity, in-car network security, type-1 hypervisor supporting multiple ECU (engine control unit) integration into domain controllers, ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) and acoustics. Its Over-The-Air software update platform ensures security of the automotive software for flexible, scalable solutions for vehicle systems and next generation of connected and autonomous vehicle architecture.



The alliance aims to harness the unique capabilities of QNX software, along with AWS’ edge and cloud computing technologies, to enable automotive OEMs build state-of-the-art connected vehicle services, such as cockpit personalization, vehicle acoustic conditioning, vehicle health monitoring and ADAS features. In particular, while QNX software allows automotive OEMs to develop and run a common software platform across in-vehicle systems such as gateways, TCUs, engine controllers, digital cockpits and emerging domain controllers, AWS capabilities help to securely and easily access data from vehicle sensors. The vehicle data is then used to build software applications and ML models, and is deployed inside the vehicle to enable in-vehicle inference and actions.



BlackBerry’s foray into the automotive industry was marked by the seamless integration of navigation, infotainment and critical driving functions. The company leverages its extensive technology portfolio to extend the best-in-class security and reliability features. These include a unified endpoint management solution that provides comprehensive multiplatform device, application and content management with integrated security and connectivity, embedded systems, enterprise applications and related services.



Operating as a leading player in the enterprise mobility management, BlackBerry is widely recognized for its productivity and security innovations. The company delivers one of the most secure end-to-end mobile enterprise solutions in the market through a broad portfolio of products and services. It offers an end-to-end software and services platform for the Enterprise of Things, which includes computers, vehicles, sensors, equipment and other connected endpoints within the enterprise that communicate with each other to enable smart business processes.



The stock has lost 10.1% in the past year compared with a decline of 10.3% for the industry. It remains to be seen if such technological collaborations can boost the stock in the long run.





