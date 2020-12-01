BlackBerry Teams Up With Amazon Web Services to Manage Vehicle Sensor Data

Shares of security software specialist BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) soared on Tuesday, following the company's announcement of a collaboration with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The former smartphone giant has teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop a platform that helps automakers collect and analyze data from vehicle sensors.

What is BlackBerry IVY?

The BlackBerry IVY system is a scalable software platform with deep roots on AWS cloud computing services. This vehicle data platform provides consistent and secure methods for gathering vehicle sensor information, packaging it into a normalized format, and preparing the data blobs for real-time analysis running on the car's own processors as well as deeper dives through AWS-based cloud computing services.

BlackBerry's role in this partnership consists of using machine learning tools to collect and normalize data from thousands of parts made by dozens of different manufacturers. In many cases, there are no industry standards available, and BlackBerry IVY will need to build its own data-access models for every undocumented sensor. Amazon's high-powered AWS systems will provide number-crunching muscle on the cloud-based side of the data analysis, augmented by direct access to the vehicle's embedded processing systems.

Image source: Getty Images.

This system provides a standardized tool kit for managing crucial data points such as vehicle sensor data, driver habits, and engine reliability readings. Automakers can then tap into the BlackBerry/AWS system to build their own custom vehicle software frameworks without reinventing the wheel for each new car model.

"This software platform promises to bring an era of invention to the in-vehicle experience and help create new applications, services, and opportunities without compromising safety, security, or customer privacy," BlackBerry CEO John Chen said in a prepared statement.

BlackBerry shares surged as much as 65% on this news but cooled down to close Tuesday's trading at a gain of 19.2%.

10 stocks we like better than BlackBerry

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BlackBerry wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anders Bylund owns shares of Amazon. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends BlackBerry and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.