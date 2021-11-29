BlackBerry Stock Fell 10% Last Week. What's Next?

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), the smartphone pioneer that has since reinvented itself as a provider of cybersecurity and automotive software, has seen its stock decline by about 10% over the last week (five trading days). In comparison, the S&P 500 remained roughly flat over the same period. Although there hasn’t been too much news specific to the company over the last week, BlackBerry has become a fairly volatile stock given that it remains on the radar of so-called “meme stock” traders on Reddit forums. Now, although BlackBerry is expected to see its revenues shrink this year, amid lower licensing sales, the company is making progress with its core cyber security and Internet of Things business, which includes its connected car software offerings. Both these areas are likely to see higher interest from investors, considering the multiple high-profile cyber-attacks in recent months and the ongoing electrification of the automotive industry.

So, is BlackBerry stock poised to grow in the near term? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is only a 54% chance of a rise in BB stock over the next month (about twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on BlackBerry Stock Chance of Rise for more details.

Five Days: BB -9.9%, vs. S&P 500 -0.2%; Underperformed market

(7% Event Probability)

BlackBerry stock declined -9.9% over a five-day trading period ending 11/23/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined -0.2%.

declined -9.9% A change of -9.9% or more over five trading days has a 7% event probability, which has occurred 181 times out of 2516 times in the last ten years.

Ten Days: BB -9.7%, vs. S&P 500 0.2%; Underperformed market

(14% Event Probability)

BlackBerry stock declined -9.7% over a ten-day trading period ending 11/23/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which rose 0.2%.

declined -9.7% A change of -9.7% or more over ten trading days has a 14% event probability, which has occurred 351 times out of 2516 times in the last ten years.

Twenty-One Days: BB -8.4%, vs. S&P 500 2.8%; Underperformed market

(28% Event Probability)

BlackBerry stock declined -8.4% over a twenty-one-day trading period ending 11/23/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which rose 2.8%.

declined -8.4% A change of -8.4% or more over twenty-one trading days has a 28% event probability, which has occurred 706 times out of 2516 times in the last ten years.

There has been a renewed interest in cybersecurity due to several high-profile cyberattacks in recent months. Check out our theme of Cyber Security Stocks for a list of stocks that stand to benefit.

[6/28/2021] What’s Happening With BlackBerry Stock?

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), the smartphone pioneer that has since reinvented itself as a provider of cybersecurity and automotive software, has seen its stock price rise by over 20% over the last month. While the stock rallied strongly in late May and early June, driven partly by interest from Reddit traders who’ve piled into highly shorted stocks, it has corrected a bit following BlackBerry’s mixed Q1 earnings last week. Here’s a quick overview of some of the recent developments for BlackBerry.

Over Q1, BlackBerry saw its revenues decline by about 15% year-over-year and by about 17% sequentially to about $174 million, slightly better than street estimates. BlackBerry’s net loss was in line with expectations. While the revenue decline was primarily due to lower licensing revenues, which are typically volatile, BlackBerry saw its Internet Of Things software sales rise sharply by almost 48% year-over-year to $43 million, as demand for its QNX operating system, which is used in automobiles, jumped. Gross margins also trended a bit lower to 65.5%, due to a lower mix of high-margin licensing revenue.

Last week, BlackBerry also provided some updates regarding its QNX business, noting that the software is now embedded on over 195 million vehicles, up 20 million from the prior year. BlackBerry said that its QNX royalty revenue backlog had increased 9% compared to last year to $490 million at the end of its Q1’22. While the business is still small in the context of BlackBerry’s revenues, the company expects it to expand driven by multiple trends, including a higher amount of safety-focused software in vehicles, and the transition to electric and autonomous vehicles. For example, the company said that it has design wins with 23 of the top 25 electric vehicle makers.

Multiple high-profile hacks and increasing digitization of business following Covid are likely to force companies to double down on cybersecurity. See our indicative theme of Cyber Security Stocks for a list of companies that stand to benefit from the trend.

[6/2/2021] Why The BlackBerry Stock Rally Won’t Last

BlackBerry stock (NYSE: BB) rallied by over 30% over the last five trading days, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 which has remained roughly flat over the same period. The rally appears to be driven by trends similar to what we witnessed this January, as groups of retail investors doubled down on small and mid-cap stocks with a high level of short interest, in order to set off sharp price increases and put pressure on short-sellers. BlackBerry – with a near single-digit stock price – and short interest of almost 10% is likely to have been a beneficiary. Now, is BlackBerry stock set to rally further or should we expect it to correct from current levels? We believe that there is a strong chance of a decline in BlackBerry stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the historical stock price. See our analysis on BlackBerry Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.

We also think the longer-term outlook for BlackBerry stock is tough. BlackBerry plays in some very high-growth markets, including automotive software and cybersecurity, and has made multiple strategic acquisitions and forged many high-profile partnerships. However, competition in these markets is intense and BlackBerry’s execution thus far has been lackluster. Revenues have declined almost consistently over the last decade and are poised to fall again by 10% this fiscal year. Meaningful profitability is also not looking likely in the near term. BlackBerry’s valuation appears high relative to historical levels, with the stock trading at almost 8x forward revenues, compared to levels of just over 3x at the end of last year.

