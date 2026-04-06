BlackBerry Set to Post Q4 Earnings: What Investors Need to Know

BlackBerry Limited BB is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 9.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is currently pegged at 5 cents and has remained unchanged over the past 60 days. The company expects non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of 3-5 cents.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company anticipates revenues to be between $138 million and $148 million.

BlackBerry’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average beat being 125%. The stock has gained 16.9% in the past year compared with the Zacks Internet-Software industry’s growth of 3%.



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Key Areas Investors Should Closely Monitor

Continued revenue growth in the QNX segment, driven by new automotive design wins or partnerships and expansion into robotics, industrial systems, or AI-driven applications, is likely to have supported BB’s strong performance in the fiscal fourth quarter. The general traction of the Embedded market is increasing, with industrial adoption and NASA backing SDP 8.0, exceeding targets and boosting the fiscal fourth-quarter pipeline. The company projects QNX revenue of $71 million–$77 million, potentially marking another record quarter after reaching $68.7 million in the fiscal third quarter.

Amid geopolitical headwinds, strong UEM renewals are probably aiding the Secure Communications division, despite mixed trends in Secusmart and AtHoc. After divesting Cylance, the company is focusing more on Secure Communications, strengthened by a solid financial position. The global pipeline is expanding, especially in defense, as governments look for more secure options beyond consumer-grade platforms. Despite longer sales cycles, BlackBerry remains confident about closing additional Secusmart deals this year. BB has raised its outlook for Secure Communications, now expecting revenue of $61 million–$65 million and adjusted EBITDA of $11 million–$15 million.

BlackBerry continues to invest organically, especially in its QNX business, to deepen its presence in automotive and other verticals. Despite higher investments, the company remains profitable, generating positive operating and free cash flow, enhancing its net cash position, while repurchasing shares under its buyback program, viewing the stock as undervalued. It expects fiscal fourth-quarter operating cash flow to rise sequentially to $40 million–$45 million. Excluding an additional $38 million from the Cylance sale to Arctic Wolf, total fiscal fourth-quarter cash generation is expected to exceed $80 million, further strengthening the balance sheet.

However, macroeconomic and automotive sector uncertainty are delaying OEM projects, while reliance on government procurement adds risk to Secure Communications. Intense competition across rapidly evolving markets, pressuring pricing, innovation and market share, is likely to have weighed on its performance.

Key Business Updates

In March 2026, BlackBerry expanded its long-standing secure communications partnership with the Government of Canada, reinforcing its role as a trusted provider of sovereign security solutions. Under the renewed multi-year agreement with Shared Services Canada, the government will continue using BlackBerry UEM while significantly increasing the deployment of BlackBerry SecuSUITE to support mission-critical communications across federal departments and agencies.

BlackBerry’s Secure Comm division announced enhancements to BlackBerry AtHoc that give operators improved tools to coordinate critical response operations. The Command Center updates provide a unified workspace where teams can share a common operating picture, track personnel accountability and coordinate activities across sites and agencies without relying on disconnected systems.

BlackBerry’s QNX division announced the general availability of its QNX Hypervisor 8.0 for Safety, a safety-certified embedded virtualization platform designed for mission-critical systems. Built on QNX SDP 8.0, it meets stringent standards such as ISO 26262 ASIL D and IEC 61508 SIL 4, and ensures that faults in one virtual machine do not adversely impact other system functions. The solution is aimed at supporting real-time, safety-critical applications across automotive, robotics, healthcare and industrial sectors.

BlackBerry Limited Price and EPS Surprise

BlackBerry Limited price-eps-surprise | BlackBerry Limited Quote

In January 2026, BlackBerry’s QNX and Vector launched Alloy Kore, a foundational vehicle software platform designed to simplify and speed up the development of software-defined vehicles.

QNX announced that its technology will be integrated into BMW’s new “Neue Klasse” vehicle platform to support safety-critical systems. The move builds on a multi-year partnership, launched in 2021, to deploy SAE Level 2/2+ driver assistance systems across BMW’s next-generation models.

What Our Model Predicts for BB

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BlackBerry this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

BB has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

JBHT is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the past 60 days. JBHT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average beat being 6.1%.

Union Pacific UNP has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. UNP is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 23.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the past 60 days. UNP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters (missing the mark on the other occasions). The average beat is 1.3%.

PepsiCo Inc. PEP presently has an Earnings ESP of +0.03% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 16.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pinned at $1.55 indicates growth of 4.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. PEP delivered an earnings surprise of 1.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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