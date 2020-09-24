BlackBerry reports near 6% rise in quarterly revenue

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Canada's BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N reported a near 6% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as demand for its security software suite, Spark, and its QNX car software rose.

Total revenue for the second quarter ended Aug. 31 was $259 million, higher than analysts' estimates of $237.6 million, according IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss narrowed to $23 million, or 4 cents per share, from $44 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

