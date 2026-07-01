BlackBerry Rallies After Q1 Beat: Is the Stock Still Attractive?

After reporting a strong first-quarter fiscal 2027, BlackBerry Limited BB saw its shares surge roughly 22% as investors rewarded better-than-expected revenue, expanding profitability and improved full-year guidance. BB’s shares have gained 265.6% in the past three months compared with the Internet Software industry’s rise of 5%. The broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500 composite have registered gains of 23.5% and 13.6%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BB competes with much larger cybersecurity firms, such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD and Palo Alto Networks PANW. PANW has gained 109%, while CrowdStrike is up 91.2% over the same time frame. CrowdStrike is leveraging strong cybersecurity demand through the consolidation of its Falcon platform and growing subscription adoption. Palo Alto Networks offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide.

BB currently trades at $12.65, almost on par with its 52-week high of $12.93. The key question for investors now is whether the rally reflects the beginning of a sustained momentum or whether most of the good news is already priced into the stock. Let’s unwrap below.

BB’s Fiscal Q1 Exceeds Expectations

BlackBerry reported a robust start to fiscal 2027 with revenue of $153 million, exceeding guidance, driven by growth in QNX and Secure Communications, with adjusted EBITDA more than doubling year over year. Beyond automotive software, management is increasingly discussing opportunities in industrial AI and physical AI. BlackBerry is positioning QNX as a foundational operating platform not only for vehicles but also for robotics, industrial automation, medical devices, aerospace and intelligent infrastructure.

The company's partnership with NVIDIA NVDA has evolved from an automotive-focused collaboration into a broader strategic alliance centered on Physical AI and safety-critical software. The relationship began with joint work on NVIDIA's Thor platform and QNX architecture for automotive applications, strengthening over time through successful customer wins and growing trust. Building on this foundation, NVIDIA selected BB as a key partner for its Physical AI safety stack, which is being standardized on QNX. As Physical AI adoption expands across industries, management views this partnership as an evolving growth opportunity with long-term potential.

Another encouraging sign was the return of positive operating cash flow during what is typically BlackBerry's weakest seasonal quarter. It generated roughly $5 million in operating cash flow, marking the first positive fiscal first-quarter operating cash flow in nearly a decade, excluding the effects of patent sales. BB continues to prioritize shareholder returns through share repurchases. It bought back 2.6 million shares in the quarter for approximately $10 million and expanded its buyback program, authorizing up to 27 million additional shares as part of its disciplined capital allocation strategy.

QNX Continues to Drive Growth, Secure Comm Recovers

The primary growth engine remains QNX, BlackBerry's real-time operating system used in software-defined vehicles and other mission-critical embedded systems. QNX effectively delivered a Rule of 50 quarter in the fiscal first quarter, driven by strong revenue growth and profitability. QNX's development license revenue reached an eight-quarter high, reflecting strong investment in future vehicle programs, with most licenses tied to the new SDP 8 platform that supports long-term royalty growth.

It also secured new Automotive and GEM design wins, including ADAS and driver monitoring programs. Beyond automotive, BlackBerry sees significant growth opportunities in robotics, industrial automation, medical devices and Physical AI. Management expects GEM, its fastest-growing business, and Alloy Core to drive meaningful growth, with major customer wins anticipated later this year.

The Secure Communications business remains strong, with $74 million in revenue, a 24% increase and stabilized ARR at $220 million, with a healthy net retention rate of 92%, driven by government demand and large deals. Customer retention, recurring revenue and government demand for Secure Communications solutions continue to show encouraging momentum. A multiyear expansion with Shared Services Canada, driven by rising demand for digital sovereignty and cybersecurity, significantly boosted fiscal first-quarter revenue through the expanded deployment of Secusmart's encrypted communications solutions.

Management cautioned that large government contracts have long sales cycles, making this quarter’s outsized growth unlikely to recur every quarter. Still, Secure Comm is evolving into a stable growth business with upside from major government wins. During the quarter, BlackBerry also secured several renewals, expansions and new customers across government, defense, and regulated industries, including FedRAMP High re-certification for BlackBerry AtHoc, a partnership with The IP Company and a collaboration with TKMS, highlighting continued demand for mission-critical secure communications.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The long-term growth outlook remains positive, with potential for growth rates exceeding previous guidance, driven by pipeline and new opportunities. Strong quarterly execution gave management confidence to increase full-year expectations. BB now expects total revenue of $594–$621 million and adjusted EBITDA of $119–$139 million, driven by higher QNX and Licensing guidance. The company also expects about $100 million in operating cash flow this year, nearly double from the prior levels, with roughly 90% of incremental revenue flowing through to adjusted EBITDA, underscoring its strong operating leverage.

Why Investors Should Remain Cautious About BB

Despite the impressive quarter, investors should recognize that several risks remain. BlackBerry faces several headwinds, including long automotive production cycles, as design wins often take three to five years to generate meaningful royalty revenue. Growth also remains exposed to cyclical vehicle demand and potential delays in software-defined vehicle adoption. In addition, intense competition from Linux-based platforms, Android Automotive and proprietary operating systems could pressure market share and require sustained investment in innovation.

BlackBerry's China business faces ongoing geopolitical and regulatory uncertainties. While the company believes its safety certification expertise and local presence help mitigate some risks, evolving trade tensions and policy changes could weigh on growth in the region.

BB’s Estimate Revision Trends

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BB earnings for fiscal 2027 has been unchanged over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BB’s Valuation: Expensive or Reasonable?

Regarding the price/book ratio, BB is trading at 9.88, higher than the industry’s multiple of 4.39.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PANW and CrowdStrike are trading at a 12-month price/book multiple of 10.05X and 41.55X, respectively, compared with the Security industry’s multiple of 28.96X.

Although BlackBerry's recent rally makes the stock appear more expensive than it was several months ago, valuation should also be viewed in the context of improving fundamentals. If management continues executing, today's valuation may still prove reasonable for a software company transitioning into a profitable growth phase.

Investment Verdict

BlackBerry is emerging as a profitable software business with multiple growth engines. QNX continues to benefit from software-defined vehicle adoption, Secure Communications has returned to healthy growth, cash flow is improving and management is expanding into industrial AI and embedded computing. Although the sharp share-price appreciation may limit near-term upside and increase volatility, BlackBerry still appears attractive for investors with a long-term investment horizon who believe in the continued growth of software-defined vehicles, embedded AI and secure enterprise communications.

Carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, BB remains an appealing pick for investors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.