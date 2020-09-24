US Markets
BB

BlackBerry quarterly revenue beats on higher demand for security, car software

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

BlackBerry Ltd's quarterly revenue topped Wall Street estimates on Thursday, rising nearly 6%, as demand for the Canadian company's security software suite, Spark, and its QNX car software rose.

Adds CEO quote, shares, background

Sept 24 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd's BB.TO, BB.N quarterly revenue topped Wall Street estimates on Thursday, rising nearly 6%, as demand for the Canadian company's security software suite, Spark, and its QNX car software rose.

U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry, which sells security software to companies and governments as well as infotainment software to carmakers, soared about 8% premarket.

Demand for new vehicles in the United States has continued to recover after hitting a bottom in April due to the coronavirus crisis, as lockdown restrictions have eased and buyers have come back.

"Some signs of recovery in auto production point to sequential revenue growth and a return to a normal run rate for QNX by early next year," Chief Executive John Chen said in a statement.

The company also benefited from higher sales of its core security software as companies continue to strengthen their IT security to support remote working trends.

Total revenue for the second quarter ended Aug. 31 was $259 million, higher than analysts' estimates of $237.03 million, according IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit 11 cents per share, compared with analysts' estimates of a profit of 2 cents per share.

Net loss narrowed to $23 million, or 4 cents per share, from $44 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BB

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular