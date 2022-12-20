US Markets
BlackBerry quarterly revenue beats estimates

December 20, 2022 — 05:07 pm EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N reported third-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for the Canadian technology company's automotive software.

Revenue fell 8.2% to $169 million for the third quarter ended Nov. 30 from $184 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $168.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

