BlackBerry quarterly revenue beats estimates

Dec 20 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N reported third-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for the Canadian technology company's automotive software.

Revenue fell 8.2% to $169 million for the third quarter ended Nov. 30 from $184 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $168.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.