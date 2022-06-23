BlackBerry quarterly revenue beats estimates

June 23 (Reuters) - Canada's BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by rising demand for its cybersecurity services amid an industry-wide shift to hybrid working.

Revenue fell 3.4% to $168 million for the quarter ended May 31, from $174 million a year earlier, but topped analysts' average estimate of $160.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

