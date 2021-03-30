Markets
BB

BlackBerry Q4 Profit In Line With Street View, Revenues Miss; Shares Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of BlackBerry Ltd. (BB, BB.TO) slipped over 4% in the extended session Tuesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results, with adjusted earnings in line with Wall Street analysts' estimates, while revenues fell short of expectations.

BlackBerry reported fourth-quarter loss of $315 million or $0.56 per share, wider than last year's loss of $41 million or $0.07 per share.

Excluding items, BlackBerry reported adjusted earnings of $16 million or $0.03 per share for the period, below last year's profit of $51 million or $0.09 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $210 million from $282 million last year. Adjusted revenues were $215 million, compared to $291 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $245.11 million.

"This has been an exceptional year to navigate, however we are pleased with QNX's continued recovery, despite new challenges from the global chip shortage. QNX now has design wins with 23 of the world's top 25 electric vehicle OEMs and remains on course to return to a normal revenue run rate by mid-fiscal 2022," said CEO John Chen.

BB closed Tuesday's trading at $9.34, up $0.14 or 1.52%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, slipped $0.49 or 5.25% in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular