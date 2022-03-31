BlackBerry Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for BlackBerry (BB):

Earnings: $144 million in Q4 vs. -$315 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.25 in Q4 vs. -$0.56 in the same period last year. Excluding items, BlackBerry reported adjusted earnings of $6 million or $0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.07 per share Revenue: $185 million in Q4 vs. $210 million in the same period last year.

