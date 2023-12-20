BlackBerry Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for BlackBerry (BB):

Earnings: -$21 million in Q3 vs. -$4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q3 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, BlackBerry reported adjusted earnings of $3 million or $0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.03 per share Revenue: $175 million in Q3 vs. $169 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $150 - $159 million

