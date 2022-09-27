BlackBerry Q2 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - BlackBerry (BB) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$54 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$144 million, or -$0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $168 million from $175 million last year.

BlackBerry earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$54 Mln. vs. -$144 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.10 vs. -$0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $168 Mln vs. $175 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.