BlackBerry Q2 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - BlackBerry (BB) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$42 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$54 million, or -$0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, BlackBerry reported adjusted earnings of -$23 million or -$0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.4% to $132 million from $168 million last year.

BlackBerry earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$42 Mln. vs. -$54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.07 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.06 -Revenue (Q2): $132 Mln vs. $168 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.