BlackBerry Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for BlackBerry (BB):

Earnings: -$19 million in Q2 vs. -$42 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q2 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, BlackBerry reported adjusted earnings of -$2 million or $0.00 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.04 per share Revenue: $145 million in Q2 vs. $132 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: ($0.01) - +$0.01 Next quarter revenue guidance: $146 - $154 Mln Full year EPS guidance: ($0.05) - ($0.02) Full year revenue guidance: $591 - $616 Mln

