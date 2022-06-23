BlackBerry Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - BlackBerry (BB) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at -$181 million, or -$0.35 per share. This compares with -$62 million, or -$0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $168 million from $174 million last year.

BlackBerry earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$181 Mln. vs. -$62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.35 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $168 Mln vs. $174 Mln last year.

