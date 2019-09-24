BlackBerry posts second-quarter net loss

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Canada's BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N reported a loss for the second quarter on Tuesday, compared to a profit a year earlier, as the company spent heavily to integrate recently acquired Cylance into its suite of products.

Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry, once known for its phones, said net loss was $44 million in the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared to a profit of $43 million a year earlier.

Total revenue rose about 16% to $244 million.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

