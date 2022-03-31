US Markets
BlackBerry posts quarterly profit, shares rise

Contributor
Yuvraj Malik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

March 31 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd BB.NBB.TO on Thursday posted a net profit in the fourth quarter compared to a year-ago loss, helped by higher sales and improvement in the Internet of Things (IoT) business unit.

The Canadian security-software provider and former mobile phone-maker's net income came in at $144 million in the quarter ended Feb. 28, while it posted a $315 million net loss last year.

U.S.-listed shares of the company rose 2.3% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

