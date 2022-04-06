Blackberry plans to settle shareholder lawsuit over BlackBerry 10

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO plans to negotiate a settlement of an eight-year-old lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders by overstating demand for its BlackBerry 10.

In a Wednesday filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, lawyers for BlackBerry and the shareholders asked the presiding judge to adjourn the trial so they could negotiate a preliminary settlement, which requires the judge's approval.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

